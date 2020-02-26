Deal Alert: Get up to 27% off the 15.6″ Samsung Chromebook 4+

In the market for a super-sized Chromebook but don’t want to spend a lot of cash? The Samsung Chromebook 4+ may be the perfect device to fit your needs and right now, you can save up to $88 dollars on the 15.6″ FullHD Chromebook. Keeping in mind that you get what you pay for, the Samsung Chromebook 4+ does bring a lot to the table for under $300. One of the best features is the fact that it is powered by an N4000 Gemini Lake processor. Most of the 15.6″ budget devices on the market today are still equipped with the very long in the tooth Braswell 3060 and 3160 chipsets that are quickly coming to the end of their usefulness. The Samsung’s newer processor will not only result in zippier performance but will get updates through June of 2026.

The Samsung Chromebook 4+ on Amazon offers three configurations that include a 4GB/32GB, 4GB/64GB and the very unique 6GB/64GB version. Thanks to the current sale on the latter two, you can grab either one for around the same price as the base 32GB model. (Actually less if you get the 4GB/64GB model. It’s $233 right now.) Personally, I’d opt for the 6GB version if it were my money. 4GB of RAM is okay for the casual user but we’ve seen that 8GB Chromebooks are usually capable of handling just about anything you throw at them. Therefore, 6GB should allow users to push the Samsung a little harder with little to no loss in performance.

Around the outside, the 4+ features two USB-C ports for charging, data transfer and display out, one USB-A and a MicroSD card slot. The panel is Full HD but this is where you will see the trade-off for the cheap price. One of the biggest complaints I’ve read about this Chromebook is that the viewing angles are pretty rough. However, if you can get past that this device offers a lot of bang for the buck. You can grab the 6GB/64GB model for $265.99 while the sale lasts. To see all of the options along with the 11.6″ model, head over to The Chrome Shop at the link below. Oh, yeah. I know we have yet to review this one but we’re going to. I promise.

Samsung Chromebook 4+ on The Chrome Shop

Note: The Amazon spec list states that the 4+ is 1366×768 but matching the model to Samsung’s site confirms that it is Full HD at 1920×1080.