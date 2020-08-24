Deal Alert: Act fast and nab the HP Chromebook x360 14c for $540

Decent Chromebooks are next to impossible to find at the moment. If you luck out and spot a late-model device, you’ll likely pay top dollar for it and when stores like Best Buy get devices back in stock at MSRP, they’re usually gone within a few hours. If a Chromebook goes on sale, forget about it. Those devices are usually gone before we have the opportunity to share the news.

Thankfully, it looks like some third-party Amazon sellers go their hands on the HP Chromebook x360 14c and did so on the cheap. The 10th Gen Core i3 convertible was discounted almost immediately after it was released but after a few sales here and there, it has returned to $629 at Best Buy. Amazon has it listed for around $539, depending on which seller you visit. There are some that are sold by third parties and shipped by Amazon and others that come directly from the seller. So long as it is new in the box, you shouldn’t have to worry about which seller you choose. Just make sure you check the seller’s return policy and feedback rating. You can find the listings for the HP Chromebook x360 14c by heading over to the Chrome Shop at the link below. With demand at an all-time high, this will probably be the best deal we see for a while and they won’t last long at this price.

HP Chromebook x360 14c on Chrome Shop