Deal Alert: $99 Google Nest Hub Plus a Free Smart Light Starter Kit

With Google rebranding the Home product line under the umbrella of Nest, it looks like we may start seeing an exceeding number of smart-home devices headed our way.

As the lineup expands, we’re beginning to see more and more “bundles” that aim to entice consumers by adding peripheral smart devices to work in conjunction with Google’s Assistant. This week, Google is discounting the Nest Home Hub down to $99 and tossing in some extras to step up your smart home game.

The Bundle

You can grab this deal from the Google Store, Walmart or Best Buy and pick up about $185 worth of smart tech for just under $100 and that’s not too shabby.

Here’s what you’ll get:

Nest (Google) Home Hub MSRP: $129 Sale Price: $99

Google Home Mini – MSRP: $49 Bundle Price: FREE

GE C-Life A19 Smart LED Bulb (White, dimmable) MSRP: $9.99 Bundle Price: FREE

The Nest Hub is worth $99 all on its own and we know it isn’t hard to find a Home Mini on the cheap or even free when you purchase a new whatever. However, this bundle makes it very simple to fire up your smart home and get started with things such a s routines with your new smart bulb. Plus, you’re instantly getting TWO smart speakers to control whatever Assistant-compatible devices you may have around the house.

If you’re near a larger Best Buy or Walmart, chances are decent you can just walk in and grab one of these bundles. If not, order it today and you can have it sent to the nearest store in just a few days or shipped directly to your front door.

Either store carries the Chalk or Charcoal Hub. If you want the Coral or Sand, you’ll have to order via the Google Store.