Holy Cow! Literally EVERY Chromebook is on sale at Best Buy right now for Cyber Monday

I can honestly say I’m not sure if I’ve ever seen this before. Right now over at Best Buy, every single Chromebook they sell is discounted. Every. Single. One. Some of the deals are fantastic and some are just average, but there are discounted prices on all of them. It’s pretty wild.

Notable Black Friday returns

Over the weekend, we saw a few of the huge Black Friday deals dry up. Specifically, the biggest discount – found on the new HP Chromebook Plus x360 14c for $230 off – switched to just $35 off on Sunday. Sadly, Cyber Monday isn’t fixing that one, but most of the other big sales are back likely for today only.

I’ve updated our Best Deals of the day post to reflect the best options available to you, but I wanted to point out a couple that are still top of the list for me when it comes to getting an awesome Chromebook for a silly price.

My two favorite overall deals easily are the Acer in the Spin 714 and Chromebook 516 GE, both discounted at or above $200, and both Chromebooks I would easily recommend to anyone wanting the best overall experience you can get right now. The Spin 714 is still $230 off and the 516 GE is discouned by $200. Both are so good that if a $400-$500 Chromebook is in your budget, I’d tell you to go get them right now.

For the budget side of things, I’d tell you to take a look at either the Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook or the Flex 3i Chromebook. Both are well made, have great screens, and are under $200 right now. I promise you that at this type of price, you’ll love the overall experience you get in either one!

Again, make sure to check out our Best Deals post to see all the best deals. Searching through every single one of Best Buy’s Chromebooks can be a tad overwhelming, so our post narrows things down a bit. There’s no doubt, though, that if you’re in the market for a great Chromebook at a great price, now is the time to jump in. I’d imagine deals with take a break for a little bit after Cyber Monday wraps up.

