Customizable Tab Groups arriving in next Chrome update

The Chrome Team has been working on the Tab Grouping feature for what seems like an eternity but now, Google is making the organization feature official. In the next major update to the Chrome Browser, users will finally be able to create, name and customize tab groups to keep their browsing fenced in and under control. The feature has technically been hiding in the Stable build of Chrome for some time now but it has been hidden behind a flag.

When Chrome 83 arrives later this month, Tab Groups should be available to all. With it, you can create custom tabs that you can name and even add emojis to if you like. The color of each tab can be customized and you can move individual tabs back and forth between groups by right-clicking on the tab you want to move. This will be a huge productivity tool for users who have multiple projects going at once or students that need to group their subject matter together. The use cases are many and it is a much-needed update to the browser. If you’d like to go ahead and try out Tab Groups, head to chrome://flags/#tab-groups and select enable. Restart your browser and get to work rounding up your tabs.