CTL’s 14″ NL81 Chromebook is on sale, available and shipping

Last summer, CTL debuted the company’s first-ever 14″ Chromebook that is geared less towards students and more towards educators and business types. The Chromebook NL81 is a 14″ FullHD clamshell that is built on the Intel Gemini Lake-R platform. While pre-orders have been live for months, the CTL Chromebook NL81 and NL81T (touch) are now available and ready to ship while supplies last. For a limited time, you can grab either model and save $70.

The CLT Chromebook NL81 features everything you need for a suitable classroom device. Around the outside, the NL81 is equipped with 2 USB-C ports for power, peripherals, and extended displays. You’ll also get 2 USB 3.0 and a MicroSD card reader for quickly transferring files from one device to another. Both models are IP rated, drop-tested, and feature water and peel-resistant keyboards.

The base model of the NL81 comes rocking the Intel N4020 CPU which is a dual-core processor but we’ve tested this chip and it is ample enough to handle the workload of the average K-12 student. It even has enough horsepower to be your go-to Chromebook at home if you’re just looking for a larger device to consume media and surf the web. For the educators and power-users that need a little more oomph, the NL81T adds a touch-enabled display, Pentium Silver N5030, and a very tasty 8GB of RAM. This CPU/RAM pairing makes the upgraded model a formidable device for the classroom, office, or wherever you need a larger screen and enough power to handle a decent workload.

CTL also offers a full range of services for you new Chromebooks. Administrators can purchase Chrome Management Console licences and even apply custom paint jobs on orders of 25 or more. As an added bonus, CTL is also offers Zero Touch Enrollment options for all new Chrome OS devices. (Additional costs apply) Check out both models of the CTL Chromebook NL81 below.

Explore the CTL Chromebook NL81 14″