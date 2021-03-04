CTL offers free Zero-Touch Enrollment through June

We’re heading into the final leg of the 2020/2021 school year and that means that many school districts are gearing up to dole out precious budget dollars for next year’s technology purchases. With many schools purchasing hundreds of thousands of dollars in new hardware, saving money where they can is paramount. There’s much more to this process than you’d think. It is much more than simply finding a good deal on late-model hardware. First and foremost, purchasing involves finding not only the right devices but finding them in bulk. When the pandemic struck last spring, many schools were left scrambling to get new devices for remote learning as manufacturers dealt with broken supply chains and severe inventory shortages.

Now that supply is finally beginning to catch up with demand, IT departments now have to look at management and deployment. Every device deployed across educational institutions require Chrome Management Console licenses and then, they have to be provisioned to the institution’s infrastructure. Google has recently rolled out a way to make this process a lot less painful by offering Zero-Touch Enrollment through its partner channels and resellers. Essentially, this allows IT departments the ability to roll out devices in mass without the hands-on provisioning that once was standard practice. Check out this quick video from Google about getting started with ZTE (zero-touch enrollment).

To help schools get a jump on setting up new devices, Oregon-based CTL is offering standard Zero-Touch Enrollment to eligible customers absolutely free. As of January 2021, any new Chrome devices purchased from CTL are eligible for Zero-Touch enrollment. Administrators need only to produce a pre-provisioning token via the Google Admin Console and provide it to CTL prior to the devices shipping. CTL will handle the rest. Once received, your new Chromebooks or Chromeboxes will be ready, out of the box to be enrolled to the specific domain attached to the token.

Zero-Touch enrollment will save valuable IT hours and make the deployment of new Chromebooks faster and more flexible. This is very important when you consider many schools may continue hybrid remote learning schedules in the near future. To find some new Chromebooks and Chromeboxes and learn more about CTL’s free Zero-Touch Enrollment, check out the link below. The Zero-Touch promo runs through the end of June 2021.

Shop CTL Chrome Devices

Learn More about ZTE