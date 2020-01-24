CTL adds a touch of color to their already awesome Chromebox CBX1C

CTL is moving and shaking with new products dropping left and right. Earlier this month, the Oregon-based tech company announced their latest Chromebooks for the classroom, the NL71 series that are powered by the latest Gemini Lake-R processors from Intel. CTL makes some great rugged devices for the kiddos but one of their best-kept secrets is their affordable line of customizable Chromeboxes.

From the entry-level Celeron 3867U to the beefy Core i7-8550U, CTL offers the lowest price of any manufacturer for their boxes when you compare apples to apples. The best part about CTL’s Chromeboxes is that they will customize the internals for you at a very good price. Their Celeron model already comes with 128GB of storage which is 4X the hard drive space of the other guys base models. You can upgrade the 4GB of RAM to 8GB or 16GB on this version while the Core i7 model gives you a 32GB option as well as a 256GB choice for the SSD.

Anyway, I’ll stop going on about CTL because now they’ve offered another cool option to personalize your brand new Chromebox. Since they first hit the market, Chromeboxes have come in Black, White and ASUS’ very, very dark blue. Apart from third-party customizations on Amazon, there just haven’t been any options to get a Chromebox with a little splash of color unless you threw on some homemade skins or painted it. Thanks to CTL, we now have some vibrant options to choose from for a nominal $10 upcharge.

Color options

Neon Green

Purple

Pink

Gray

Black (no charge)

CTL is using a digital printing process with a primer base and multiple layers of color to provide a durable coating that will stand the test of time. All four colors are available now. You can check them out at the link below.

Shop CTL Chromebox CBx1C