Core m3 Not Pink Pixelbook Go finally appears for preorder

It only took a couple of months after the initial release for Google to offer the Not Pink variation of the premium Pixelbook Go. Unfortunately, the model that is probably most desired by many consumers never made an appearance. The Core m3, 8GB/64GB version of the Pixelbook Go comes in at $649 and it more than enough Chromebook for the average user. At that price point, the premium clamshell pushes the limits of what many would pay for a Chromebook but what you get for the money is, in our opinion, still the most well-built Chrome OS device manufactured to date.

For those hoping for a Not Pink base model, the wait is finally over. BH Photo has listed the Pepto-pigmented Pixelbook Go for preorder and multiple other sites are starting to list the variant as coming soon. An availability date hasn’t been listed but you can place your order now and secure your Not Pink PB Go and BH Photo will ship it as soon as they are in stock. I don’t know how many buyers would wait this long just to get a specific color but perhaps the list is long and this quick article will fall on welcoming ears. You can find the Not Pink Pixelbook Go from BH Photo at the link below.

Not Pink Pixelbook Go at BH Photo

