ChromeOS 131 is already a full week late

It’s that time of year where things slip by a bit unnoticed in the hustle and bustle of the holidays. This is exactly what has happened for me with the latest ChromeOS 131 release. I had a hunch this morning that it was about that time for a new version, so I headed over to Chromium Dash to see when we should expect it. And it’s already late.

December 3rd was actually the supposed release date, and that day has clearly come and gone a full week ago. Now, to be fair, there aren’t a ton of huge features we’re waiting for or expecting in this update, and it could end up being a small bump in the features department. But the overdue nature of it makes me wonder if something a bit bigger isn’t going on.

Delays tend to happen with bigger updates

Now, I’m completely speculating, but there’s a chance that this delay could signal some cool changes that we aren’t exactly waiting on. Again, I can’t name one major update that I have my eyes on, so anything would be pretty exciting with ChromeOS 131.

We’ve had delays like this in the past, and many times they happen when a bigger, user-facing change is happening. And I’ve said it before; I’d rather a properly executed update show up late rather than a botched one on time. So, I’ll definitely cut the ChromeOS team a little slack on this one; and you should too in the event that you are getting a bit impatient.

I’ll tell you this: I’d be over-the-moon happy if the multi-calendar feature that has been promised time and time again would actually arrive with ChromeOS 131. If it’s all bug fixes and security updates and I get my multi-calendar without needing to turn on a flag from ChromeOS 128, I’ll be super excited. But I’m betting there are a few other notable things this time around as well.

Here’s hoping we find out soon. The next update – ChromeOS 132 – is slated for January 14th, so we’re very close to a 4 week window already forming for that release. If M131 gets pushed back too much, that only puts pressure on M132, and coming out of all the holidays in the next few weeks, that’s a bad idea. I’m crossing my fingers that we’ll see the ChromeOS 131 update hit any day now.