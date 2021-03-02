Chromebook Deals: March 2021

Well, we are officially into the third month of 2021. So, it’s time to bring you the best Chromebook deals from around the web. We have high expectations that that latter part of the year will bring an onslaught of new devices powered by Intel’s highly-anticipated Tiger Lake CPUs, MediaTek’s new ARM SoCs and even some Snapdragon devices. As exciting as that is, the current generation of Chromebooks still offer everything you could want in a laptop and you can score one right now and save as much as $200.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2

First on the list isn’t exactly a sale but it is the latest Chromebook from Samsung and it comes with some in-house credits to use towards some gear or accessories. The Samsung Galaxy 2 may not be the spiritual successor to the original Galaxy Chromebook but it is a marketing team’s dream come true because it offers most of what we love about the OG Samsung Galaxy but comes with a fan and better battery life all four just under $700.

As with the original Galaxy Chromebook, Samsung is offering trade-in credits for a handful of tablet and mobile devices. With the right trade, you can get the Celeron version of the Galaxy 2 for as little as $179.99. (That requires trading an iPhone XS Max but whatever.) Whether you trade or not, Samsung is giving you a $30 credit toward the purchase of select accessories. You can get more powerful devices like the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 for a little less money but there’s something to be said about the aesthetic of this device that makes it worth the asking price for many.

Galaxy Chromebook 2 at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook

The original Galaxy Chromebook by Samsung was the recipient of some harsh criticisms due to its poor battery life and rightfully so. At $1,000, you expect a Chromebook to have little to no shortcomings. That said, there are still very few devices that compare to the 4K OLED toting Chromebook. It comes packing the same Comet Lake Core i3 as the Galaxy 2 but adds a stowable stylus and a fingerprint sensor. It’s tough to make a case for this Chromebook at a thousand dollars unless you simply want that Samsung look and feel. However, the Galaxy has recently been on sale for as little as $699 and that’s a deal worth talking about. Currently, you can still pick up the OG Galaxy Chromebook for $799 and Samsung is offering trade-in credits on this model, as well.

Galaxy Chromebook at Samsung

HP Chromebook x360 14c

Our number 2 Chromebook of 2020 in the mid-range category, the discounted HP Chromebook x360 14c is easily the most bang for your buck when it comes to a premium, 10th gen Chromebook. The 14″ FullHD convertible is powered by a very capable Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. The design improves on the 2019 model and you can grab one at Best Buy right now for the impressively low price of $449. Apart from the Lenovo Flex 5, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a premium Chromebook this great for under $500.

HP Chromebook x360 14c at Best Buy

Lenovo Chromebook Duet Tablet

If you want the premium look and feel but want a smaller, more portable device, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet tablet is still our top pick. It doesn’t pack the power of an Intel Comet Lake processor but it is powerful enough to use as a casual device for surfing the web and even playing Android games. With a detachable keyboard(included), the Duet is versatile enough to set up in a pinch to knock out some work when you’re at home or on the go. Best Buy has once again knocked $50 off the price of the Duet and you can get the 128GB model for only $249. A year later and this is still a great deal on this tablet.

HP Chromebook 11 (MediaTek 8183)

If you just need an inexpensive device for the kids or just to have around the house for light use, HP quietly released an 11.6″ clamshell that is powered by the same MediaTek processor found in the Duet tablet. It comes in a sharp Indigo Blue and features 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. These kinds of devices are perfect for the kids because they are generally durable and are cheap enough that they won’t break the bank if you have to replace them. Walmart currently has the HP Chromebook 11 on sale for $179. That’s about as cheap as it gets while still getting a device that worth having.

HP Chromebook 11 at Walmart

We have more coming your way so make sure to check back soon for round two of March's Chromebook deals.