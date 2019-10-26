Massive deals on two massive Chromebooks

Last week, we saw the price of Lenovo’s 4K Yoga Chromebook drop to a near all-time low at just a penny shy of $640. This week, that deal just got a little sweeter. From now until the end of the day tomorrow, you can pick up the 15.6″ UHD Yoga convertible for only $620.99 when you use the promo code “FALLSAVE10” at checkout.

Powered by an 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8250U processor and 8GB of RAM, the Yoga Chromebook is still one of the most powerful on the market. At this price, it is guaranteed to be the most bang for your buck with 128GB of storage and the vibrant 4K display. Combined with the versatility of a convertible and support for Linux and Android apps, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better Chromebook for around $600. Don’t forget to fire up the Rakuten extension and get up to 6% cash back at Lenovo.

Shop the Lenovo Yoga Chromebook Shop Lenovo’s weekend sale

If you’re looking for a little bit of premium but don’t want to spend a fortune, the Acer Chromebook CB515 offers up some great features such as a 15.6″ Full HD touch display, better-than-most upward-firing speakers and a premium look and feel that usually come from devices twice the price.

Equipped with a quad-core N4200 processor, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, the super-sized clamshell touts enough power for everyday use and more. The Acer CB515 comes ready to support Android and Linux apps out of the box and frankly, it just looks and feels premium. Regularly priced around $399, Amazon has knocked $100 off for a limited time.