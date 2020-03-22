Get 10% off a new Pixelbook Go with Best Buy’s Student Deals

If you’re like a lot of people, you have recently spent some time shopping around for a new laptop to accommodate your newly-found remote work or education lifestyle. Many shoppers were/are likely looking for a simple budget-friendly Chromebook that will handle the workload of the average elementary student but I’m sure there are plenty of highschool college students who have suddenly found themselves in the market as well.

If you fall into the latter demographic and you have some flexibility with your budget, Best Buy has a deal on the Pixelbook Go that you should definitely consider. With the exception of a random sale from Electronic Express last month, we really haven’t seen any legitimate savings on Google’s flagship Chromebook. The Best Buy deal isn’t going to knock your socks off but it will save you 10% and practically any student can qualify for the savings.

To join Best Buy’s student deals, you need only to be an enrolled college student taking at least one class or the parent of an actively enrolled K-12 student. You will also need to have a My Best Buy account but that’s free and once you’ve enrolled in Student Deals, the discounts will be applied automatically when you’re logged into Best Buy’s site. You can find deals on Chromebook, Macs, peripherals and a whole lot more to get you equipped for this unusual school year and the years to come. Sign up for Student Deals and find the Pixelbook Go at the links below. The 10% deal applies to any Pixelbook Go but right now, the Core m3 is the only one in stock.

Best Buy Student DealsPixelbook Go at Best Buy