Deal of the Day: Get up to $70 off a brand new Samsung Chromebook 4 or 4+

If you’re looking for a late-generation Chromebook that won’t break the bank, Amazon is the place to be to score some serious savings on their newest budget Chromebooks. The Samsung Chromebook 4 and 4+ feature the N4000 Gemini Lake processor from Intel and come in a variety of configurations. Both devices are clamshells that have a premium look without the premium price tag. Both models can be equipped with up to 6GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. The 15.6″ Chromebook 4+ comes with an optional Full HD LED display.

Samsung Chromebook 4

Chrome OS

Intel N4000 Celeron processor

4GB or 6GB RAM

up-to 64GB storage

1366 x 768 HD display

1 x USB-C, 1 x USB 3.0, MicroSD slot and 3.5mm audio jack

spill-resistant keyboard

5070mAh battery

720p webcam

2.6 lbs

Auto Update Policy June 2026

3 month Disney+ free*

The Samsung Chromebook 4 starts at $229 but you can knock $50 off thanks to Amazon’s deal of the day. Head over to the Chrome Shop to see all of the buying options.

Samsung Chromebook 4 on Chrome Shop

Samsung Chromebook 4+

Chrome OS

Intel N4000 Celeron processor

4GB or 6GB RAM

up-to 64GB storage

up to 1920 x 1080 FullHD display

2 x USB-C, 1 x USB 3.0, MicroSD slot and 3.5mm audio jack

spill-resistant keyboard

5070mAh battery

720p webcam

3.75 lbs

Auto Update Policy June 2026

The Samsung Chromebook 4+ starts at $319 but you can save up to $70 if you get the 6GB model. Find all of the options at the Chrome Shop at the link below. This deal will be gone at the end of the day so act fast if you want to save.

Samsung Chromebook 4+ on Chrome Shop

*Disney+ promo is for new subscribers only and is subject to applicable terms and conditions. Learn More.