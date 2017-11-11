NewsUpcomingReviewsUnboxingTips & TricksAppsChromebooksChromecastGoogle AssistantAbout

The Chrome Cast: The Chrome Unboxed Podcast, Episode 3

mm by Robby Payne
In this episode of The Chrome Cast, we talk the biggest news in the Chromebook and Assistant space, including:

  • Google At CES
  • Play Store Uncertified Devices
  • Acer Chromebook 15
  • CrossOver on Chrome OS
  • Samsung Chromebook Pro With 64GB

The podcast is live on iTunes, Stitcher and Google Play Music, so find us there with a quick search for Chrome Unboxed. You can also, of course, just add our feed straight to your podcast catcher of choice: https://chromeunboxed.com/podcast/feed/

The Chrome Cast – Episode 3

  • Andrew M.

    I’m looking forward to the upcoming two reviews of education models as mentioned in this episode. Even better would be a roundup of all five of this year’s models (Lenovo Flex 11, Acer Spin 11 and C771, Asus C213, HP x360). It’s really getting hard to keep track of them all!