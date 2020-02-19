Bulk Password Checkup to be integrated into Chrome Settings Menu

Google is continuing to put in a lot of work towards making the Chrome browser more secure for its users. As of late, the Chrome team has taken their password checking extension and baked it directly into the browser so that users are alerted when a password is potentially compromised. Alternatively, users can navigate to passwords.google.com and check their entire portfolio of passwords against Google’s massive database of breached credentials.

Google Password Checkup

Now it appears that Google will be integrating the “bulk password” feature directly into the Chrome browser’s settings. Currently, behind a flag, the bulk password checkup will add the ability to check all of your passwords by heading to chrome://settings and selecting the Passwords tab in the menu. I’ve enabled the flag on my Chromebox which is in the Canary channel. While the placeholders are there, the functionality isn’t there. Presumably, the feature will be very similar if not identical to the experience on the web.

This feature doesn’t really bring anything new to the table but it does create a somewhat more user-friendly path to access the password checkup and that’s a good thing. The average user probably doesn’t think about credential security but I bet, if you go to passwords.google.com, you have a lot more passwords saved in Chrome than you think. Having the password check right there in the settings menu should be a good tool to create more user awareness of security on the web.



Source: Techdows