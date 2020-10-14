Tons of Chromebooks aren’t yet getting the new Chrome OS 86 update: here’s the full list

Yesterday, Google made Chrome OS 86 official and rolled out quite a few new updates to the OS as they generally do every 6 weeks. For new Chrome OS users, this is one of the biggest perks of using a Chromebook. Instead of yearly, massive updates, we enjoy 6-week update cycles that still bring quite a few new features each time along with bug fixes and plenty of security updates, too.

The past few updates that have hit Chromebooks in the last few months have all rolled out like clockwork. The day they have been available, nearly all Chromebooks received the update. It has honestly been a thing of beauty compared to the pre-pandemic release cycles. Back then, it was nothing for Chrome OS to be delayed by days or weeks and to see devices a full version of Chrome OS behind for quite some time. The last 3 updates to Chrome OS felt like they broke those old bad habits, so we’ve become accustom to nearly all devices getting the update the minute it begins rolling out.

Quite a few Chromebooks left out

Unfortunately, with Chrome OS 86 there are quite a few Chromebooks currently left out of the loop for now. We’d fully expect this to change in the next few days, but as it stands right now, there is a decently-long list of Chromebooks that aren’t seeing the update. Probably the worst part of this news is the fact that many new, flagship devices like the Acer Spin 713 I’m typing this on right now are part of that exclusion list. From what we can tell, here are the devices that are late to the party at this point:

Pixelbook Go

HP Chromebook x360 14c

HP Pro c640

ASUS Chromebook Flip C436

HP Elite c1030

Acer Chromebook 712

Acer Chromebook Spin 713

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook

Acer Chromebook 14 (CB3-532)

ASUS Chromebook Flip C302

HP Chromebook 11 G5 EE

Positivo Chromebook C216B

Mecer V2 Chromebook

Edxis Education Chromebook (NL6D)

CTL NL61 Chromebook Acer Chromebook 11 N7 (C731, C731T)

HP Chromebook 11 G5

HP Chromebook 11 G6 EE

HP Chromebook 14 G5

HP Chromebook x360 11 G1 EE

ASUS Chromebook C202SA

ASUS Chromebook C300SA / C301SA

Multilaser Chromebook M11C

Viglen Chromebook 360

PCMerge Chromebook PCM-116T-432B

Edugear CMT Chromebook

CTL J5 Chromebook

Prowise Chromebook Proline

Haier Chromebook 11 C

If you are a user that has a device on this list, it is impossible for us to tell you exactly when you will receive the latest Chrome OS update. We’d expect that will come in a couple days, but we can’t say for sure. If you’d like to keep an eye on the progress of the Chrome OS 86 roll out, you can simply head over to cros.tech/table and hit CTRL+F and do a page search for 85. You’ll quickly see all the devices still on Chrome OS 85 stable and can figure out for yourself if you device has finally made the move. Fingers crossed that this doesn’t take long.