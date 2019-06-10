Bug Report Update: Linux Apps Working In Dev Channel Again

Just over a week ago, we reported that Linux apps in the Dev Channel simply stopped working. We’ve never been made aware of what the issue was, but in general in the Dev Channel you could get Linux to install, but then the entire container would simply stop responding at all.

On June 6th an update rolled in with support for Virtual Desks in tow and as it would seem, a fix for Linux apps on Chrome OS has come along for the ride. I just installed a fresh Linux container and ran a few games with no issues whatsoever. Don’t forget, you can actually get 3D games running decently as well since GPU acceleration is still here and live in the Dev Channel.

As a reminder, head to chrome://flags and search for “Crostini” to bring up the Crostini GPU Support flag. Flipping that flag to enabled and a quick reboot will give you the ability to install games and graphically-driven apps and actually run them on your Chromebook quite well. With the arrival of Virtual Desktops and GPU acceleration, it is great to see Linux apps up and running properly again. The Dev Channel and Chrome OS 76 is clearly great to use and we can’t wait until all these new, exciting features finally make their way to Chrome OS 76 in the Stable Channel.