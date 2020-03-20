This is likely the best Chromebook you can buy for under $200

We talk a lot about which device to buy in this price range and that price range. When you get over $300, the “best” Chromebook in any given range changes constantly thanks to an expanding market and sales that come and go at various retailers. Today, however, we’re talking ultra budget-friendly. Normally, if you asked which Chromebook to buy under $200, I’d say none. It’s practically impossible to find a new or even refurbished device at that price that has acceptable performance or any life left before it runs out of updates.

This particular deal is certainly an exception to that rule. There are probably a lot of people shopping for a cheap Chromebook right now as students are now distance learning for the first time and many parents were ill-equipped for the non-traditional teaching methods. If you need a cheap Chromebook that isn’t a total piece of garbage, the Poin2 Chromebook 14 is a great choice. It’s built more like a premium device with a partial-aluminum chassis and 1080P touch display and the Auto Update Policy was recently extended to 2025 which means you’ll get a lot of mileage for very little cash.

This Chromebook is a little tough to find and when you do, it’s normally around $250. That’s not bad and I can still recommend it but right now, you can grab it for only $195 and that’s a flat out steal. If you absolutely need a device at home for the kiddos and you don’t have much to spend, this is my top-pick for budget Chromebook deal of the Week. You can find the Poin2 Chromebook 14 in the Chrome Shop at the link below.

Chrome OS

MediaTek MT8173 Quad-Core (ARM)

4 GB LPDDR3 RAM

32 GB eMMC onboard storage

14.0 Inch FHD LCD IPS / Multi-touch Touchscreen

1 x USB-C, 1 x USB-A 3.0, full-size HDMI port, SD card reader, 3.5mm headphone jack and Kensington lock

180º fold-flat hinge

Gunmetal aluminum finish

342mm x 240mm x 18.4mm; 1.69kg

Andriod and Linux Apps out of the box

AUE 2025

Poin2 Chromebook 14 on Chrome Shop