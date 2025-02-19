Back in stock: the powerful, handheld Lenovo Legion Tab 3 returns

After 3 full weeks of being marked out of stock, the clearly-popular Lenovo Legion Tab 3 is finally back on digital shelves and ready for purchase. How long it will stay that way is a mystery at this point, of course, and last time around we only had about 3 days of inventory before things went back to sold out status.

On January 8th, this wildly-in-demand tablet went on sale a bit earlier than expected (following its CES 2025 debut), and it promptly sold out in 2 days. It wasn’t until late January that stock returned, and in just a few days (once again), the inventory was depleted.

Fingers crossed that production has ramped up

Hopefully Lenovo has learned the same thing all of us have; this little, powerful tablet is clearly meeting a need that many of us hadn’t thought about in quite some time. Back in the days of the Nexus 7, many users truly enjoyed powerful, smaller tablets.

Since then, however, the smaller tablet space has largely been relegated to lower powered, poorer-spec’d tablets that don’t appeal to those who want an easier device to hold that can still be used for more intense gaming sessions.

The new Legion Tab 3 definitely gets this equation right, and at this 8.8″ size, it can double as a great e-reader, web browser, and compact content consumption tool as well. I’ve always been a sucker for a powerful, smaller tablet, and I think the Legion Tab 3 could actually slot itself into a spot where I’d actually carry and use it on a regular basis.

And if you are anything like me, you may be very interested in this tiny tablet, too. If history holds, the window to actually get your hands on one could close quite rapidly. I’m really hoping Lenovo has adjusted production at this point and the continual out of stock issues won’t continue plaguing this clearly-popular device.