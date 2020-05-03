At $29, this Google Home deal is the best smart-speaker bargain around

Google Assistant smart speakers have come a long way over the past couple of years. Whatever your use case or preference, there’s a device that fits just about any need and budget. Google’s latest iteration, the Nest Mini, was a great upgrade to the original Home Mini and at its $29 sale price, it’s a killer value. However, the original Google Home still offers a more ample audio experience thanks to its larger stature. This weekend, you can pick up the OG Google Home for the same $29.

The Google Store, Walmart, Best Buy and other Google retailers all have the Google Home on sale at the moment. It’s unclear how long the sale will last but this is the perfect time to grab one and get a great smart speaker for very little cash. If you want to help your Google Home blend in with your decor a little better, you can even purchase skins or removable bases that will make your Assistant speaker as unique as you are. You can find a list of retailers with this killer Google Home deal by heading over to The Chrome Shop. Believe me, it will be money well spent.

Google Home on Chrome Shop