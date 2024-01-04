Apple TV+ has become a fantastic streaming service that you should try

When it was first announced a few years back, I wasn’t quite sure what would come of Apple TV+. Having watched a few fantastic shows on the streaming service since then, however, I’ve become a big fan. There is genuinely great content on Apple’s platform, and not only am I glad it exists; I’m also really happy that Apple hasn’t done what Apple tends to do with their own services and for most people interested, Apple TV+ is pretty widely available to them.

Whether it’s on an Apple TV device, Chromecast, GoogleTV, Android TV, Roku or Amazon Fire, the Apple TV+ app is there if you want to try it out. While the app isn’t made for Android phones or for Chromebooks, you can still watch content on those devices via the browser if you choose; albeit at a lower quality than you may want on a Chromebook’s larger screen. Future DRM changes to Chrome and ChromeOS may change this down the road, but for now, you need to stick to a streaming box if you want the best image quality.

It’s very usable on Chrome for Android phones

The 720p cap on streaming content from Apple TV+ on the web is very visible on a large-screen Chromebook, but even on my Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5’s large inner screen, the picture still looked pretty sharp and would be totally fine to watch on a flight or longer car ride. Simply go to tv.apple.com to log in and start streaming if you are in a spot with no larger TV in sight.

Here’s the thing: I think Apple TV+ could end up like Netflix down the road where their web content is similar in quality as their app content. There was a day when Netflix looked terrible on a Chromebook browser, but that has been solved. It’s a 1080p cap for now, but things have changed in a positive way. I’d love to see that happen with Apple TV+ down the road, but for now I’m still happy to recommend the service simply because it is readily available on most bigger-screen streaming devices.

Tons of quality content

And the reason why I think you should check it out comes down to quality of content. From Ted Lasso to Severance to big-name movies like Killers of the Flower Moon, Apple TV+ has solidified itself among the big streaming content providers as not just another content aggregator – but as a quality content producer. Seriously, it is pretty wild to see all the award-winning shows and movies that have been produced and released by Apple at this point.

And that’s why I’m recommending you try it out. For $9.99/month, you are getting access to some truly great shows and movies, and just like any other service, you can cancel it when you don’t need it again. The 7-day free trial is good, too, so you can at least watch a few things and witness the quality of the acting, production, and story-telling that is happening on Apple TV+ right now. It’s some pretty exceptional stuff, and really worth taking a look at.

