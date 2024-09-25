All Chromebook AUE dates have mysteriously disappeared

Well, this is weird. A few days ago, we reported on the fact that Google’s AUE had apparently been extended for devices built on the ‘Nissa’ baseboard. That means any Chromebook with an Intel N100, N200, or N305 now gets updates all the way out to 2035. It’s a bold move for sure, but as of today, it seems more may be going on.

All AUE dates are simply gone

Checking the Chromium Dash and cros.tech, it seems Google’s update servers are now devoid of AUE dates across the board. Old or new, regardless of what the remaining update time was on any device, they are all basically unlisted right now.

I suppose its not a huge deal at the moment as nearly all devices expire in the month of June regardless of the year. We’re clearly far away from June of 2025 (the next expiration date cycle), so whatever is happening won’t have any effect on anyone regardless of how long it takes to get fixed.

I suppose my gut feeling is that something was broken in the system that caused ‘Nissa’ boards to get that extended 2035 AUE date. Perhaps whatever the issue was required all AUE dates to be pulled down temporarily to get it fixed. We’ve never seen this happen before, so I’m not entirely sure what is going on.

In a glass-half-full world, maybe Google is prepping to extend longer support windows for more devices and in the process of getting this squared away, they needed to pull AUE dates from the server temporarily. The glass-half-empty side of me wonders if what happened with the ‘Nissa’ boards was a mistake and whether or not when AUE dates resurface, we’ll still see that 2035 date still applied to them. We’ll be keeping an eye on it for sure.