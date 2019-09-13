Acer’s premium Chromebook 715 now available from multiple stores

Acer was the first to announce a 15.6″ Chromebook with integrated numeric keypad but they fell behind HP in getting to market. While still unavailable from Acer themselves, the Acer Chromebook 715 has finally found its way to resellers and is available from Pentium all the way up to a Core i5.

We’re still waiting to get our hands on the Chromebook 715 that comes equipped with a fingerprint sensor, numeric keypad and apparently, is Citrix Ready for the enterprise types but you don’t have to wait if this has been on your want list. The Pentium 4417U is available at a $20 discount from BH Photo at the moment. It is paired with a very welcome 8GB of RAM and a somewhat disappointing 32GB of storage. Still, it’s a Chromebook. Right? #CloudLife

The Pentium model has an MSRP of $499 but you can get yours from BH for only $479. You can also get your pre-order in for the Core i3 and Core i5 models if more power is what you’re looking for in a new device. Like the Pentium, the Core models at BH Photo are equipped with 8GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The Core i3 is listed at $639.95 and the Core i5 comes in at $738.50. You can compare all three models at the link below.

Shop the ACER Chromebook 715 at BH Photo

Before you pull the trigger, it’s always a good idea to shop around. A little digging unearthed an Amazon listing for the Core i3 model that’s almost $10 less than the BH Photo one and this one comes with 64GB of storage. Kind of a no-brainer. CDW also has a good deal on the Core i5. It’s listed as “in stock” and is on sale for $716.99.

Shop the ACER Chromebook 715 at AmazonShop the ACER Chromebook 715 at CDW



Your Schedule

Sign Up For The Official Chrome Unboxed Newsletter Get Alerted About New Posts On

Special thanks to Jesse S. for catching the BH Photo listing.

Acer Chromebook 714 Review