Acer Chromebook Vero 514 deal: powerful, eco-friendly and $150 off

When we hear terms like eco-friendly, sustainable, or green, it’s easy to dismiss them as mere marketing jargon. But every so often, a product comes along that not only delivers on these labels but also packs an exceptional user experience. Acer’s Chromebook Vero is one of those devices, and there’s no doubting that they have created something that is not only kind to the planet, but also a delight to use as well.

Crafted partially from post-consumer recycled materials, the Vero 514 defies the stereotype that recycled products are inferior in quality. Instead of feeling flimsy, this Chromebook boasts a build quality that feels considered, rigid, and well-executed.

But it’s not just about the materials used for the chassis; it’s a powerful Chromebook under the hood, too. Powered by a robust 12th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM and a generous 128GB SSD, the Chromebook Vero 514 is an ideal choice for both casual users and those looking for a bit more power in their device. The keyboard and trackpad are well-made, the speakers are quite good, and the 300 nit anti-glare (non-touch) screen is quite workable in most environments.

$349 for this device is wild

Originally priced at $499, the Core i3 Vero 514 already offered great value for its blend of power and sustainability, but today’s deal makes all this a whole lot sweeter. Currently on sale at Best Buy for $349 – a $150 discount – this Chromebook is a device worth every penny. We’ve even started to use our review unit during our weekly podcast and I’ve been reminded how much I like this Chromebook that absolutely stands out in a crowd.

And that last fact shouldn’t be quickly overlooked. In a sea of gray and blue Chromebooks, the Vero 514 stands out from the rest with its recycled look and bright yellow accents. Pair that up with all the engraved logos on the lid and keyboard deck and you get a device that may be recycled, but feels anything but. If it just looked cool and didn’t deliver, we’d skip over this deal, but it gets the whole thing right – and if you end up with one, I can almost guarantee you’ll agree.

Newsletter Signup