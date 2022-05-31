The new Acer Chromebook Spin 513 is now available for purchase

As Chromebooks continue to grow in popularity, more manufacturers make more models and get their announcements out months in advance more often these days than they ever used to. At CES 2022, for instance, we were introduced to a few new Chromebooks in the HP Dragonfly Chromebook and the MediaTek Kompanio 1380-powered Acer Chromebook Spin 513. That was in January, and though it was awesome to get those early looks, we were sure it would be mid-year before these devices actually started showing up.

This ended up being the case with the Acer Chromebook Spin 513 and when it arrived last week for us to begin our unboxing and review process, I had forgotten a bit about what makes this Chromebook so special. Sure, the MediaTek Kompanio 1380 is a big highlight, but I forgot how nice all the other parts of this device are and upon unboxing it, I was quickly reminded. This one has much of what makes the Spin 713 such a beloved device and it comes in at a lower price, without fans, is lighter, and has better battery life.

Acer Chromebook Spin 513 now available

And on top of all that good stuff (you can read more here and see more in the video above), this Chromebook is actually available to buy right now from a retailer you are likely very comfortable with. As these things go, we sometimes see devices showing up as “available” in the early days only from retailers you’ve never heard of or only from the manufacturer themselves. That’s not the case with this one as the Acer Chromebook Spin 513 is now available for purchase through Amazon.

We’d imagine we’ll see a Best Buy, B&H Photo, and Acer Store listing in short order, but for now, Amazon is the place to go to get this one. We’ve included the listing on Chrome Shop so we can add those additional locations as they filter in over time. I’m only a few days into this review, but impressions are quite good so far. If you are itching to get your hands on the most powerful ARM-powered Chromebook available, this is clearly the route to go. Just know that we’d expect this one to be on sale a lot in the latter parts of 2022, so as long as you know that going in, I can tell you that $614.99 is still a fantastic price for what you are getting in this Chromebook.