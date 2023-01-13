Get the powerful, convertible, slim Acer Chromebook Spin 513 for $499

Of all the Chromebooks that have been released in the last year, there were few I enjoyed as much as Acer’s thin, light, and powerful Spin 513. While there was a bit of bickering with the choices Acer made regarding the Spin 714, the Spin 513 struck a perfect balance of price, ability, and functionality that made it an absolute joy to use. When not testing any particular Chromebook, this one is definitely a device I return to on a regular basis.

What makes it so special is what made the previous Spin 713 models of the past so lovable over the years. First (and maybe most importantly), there’s the 13.5-inch 3:2 QHD touchscreen that makes everything you work on look good. Then there’s the fanless chassis thanks to a MediaTek Kompanio 1380 inside. Add in a backlit keyboard, glass trackpad, solid build quality, and 10+ hours of battery life and you quickly see what makes this Chromebook great to have around.

I’ve always felt the $599 MSRP was fair as this is basically a refined Spin 713 Chromebook with no fans and a power-sipping processor inside. But right now, you can snag a $100 discount on this fantastic Chromebook at a couple places, though the Best Buy offer is currently sold out. There’s an option to be notified when stock returns, but it is unclear if Best Buy will honor the discount once this occurs.

There are some over at Amazon and our link to Chrome Shop also includes links to Walmart and the Acer Store if you would rather purchase at those locations. For the time being, only Best Buy and Amazon are offering the discount, but that could change by the time you are reading this post. For that reason, we’ll simply link to the Chrome Shop listing so you’ll have all those links in one place if you want to bookmark it.

At $499, I can’t explain how much of a steal this Chromebook is. As I said already, it is one of my favorites and while I hope we get to eventually see a refined follow up with an even more powerful MediaTek Kompanio processor inside, this current model is very good and an absolute blast to use. And don’t forget, it plays Android games like a beast, so give that a go if you pick one up, too.

