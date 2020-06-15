Beast on a budget: Snag the Core i3, 15.6″ Acer Chromebook 715 and save $180

If you’re looking for a Chromebook that offers a great blend of premium features but doesn’t cost a mint, the Acer Chromebook 715 is a good option for the productivity-focused user. The 15.6″ aluminum clamshell is one of the first Chrome OS devices on the market to offer an integrated numeric keypad and the Intel Core i3 processor boasts enough horsepower to chew through most tasks. Walmart has frequently featured a unique variant of the Chromebook 715 and this week, it’s $180 off the normal $549 price tag.

With this model, you won’t get the fingerprint sensor or sadly, the backlit keyboard but you will get a very well-built aluminum chassis laptop with a 15.6″ FullHD touch display, 4GB of RAM and an impressive 128GB of onboard storage. The integrated numeric keypad makes the 715 a popular device among number crunchers and you’ll get a good 9-10 hours of use out of a single charge which makes this Chromebook a great device for the remote or on-the-go employee. The Acer Chromebook 715 gives users a fair sampling of ports with 2 x USB-C, 1 USB-A and a MicroSD card reader as well as a 3.5mm audio jack and Kensington lock. For only $369, this is one of the best devices when it comes to bang for the buck. When I consider Chromebooks around $400, this and the Lenovo Flex 5 Chromebook are the only two models that really come to mind. You can find the Acer Chromebook 715 at the link below and order online or pick one up at your local Walmart at your leisure.

