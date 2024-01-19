Pro-Level Audio for Hybrid Work

Affordable options from Poly

Shop Now

#BestBuyPartner

Chrome Unboxed - The Latest Chrome OS News

A Space for All Things Chrome, Google, and More!

Twitter · Instagram · YouTube
Facebook · Email · About

Privacy Policy

A new Minty Fresh Pixel 8 is set to arrive next week

You are here: Home / News / A new Minty Fresh Pixel 8 is set to arrive next week

By Leave a Comment

The Pixel 8 series, already quite popular among the Android smartphone crowd, is getting what looks to be a fresh, new paint job for the early parts of 2024. Right on the heels of the latest news out of Samsung with the Galaxy S24 launch event, Google has a bit of a surprise for Pixel fans in a Minty Fresh Pixel 8 release that it is announcing with a bit of binary and a bit of flare.

New Year, Fresh Drop

The Pixel 8 series originally arrived in five colors: Obsidian, Hazel, Bay, Rose, and Porcelain. The upcoming Minty Fresh colorway looks to add a clean and refreshing twist to the existing collection. It clearly looks to be a light green from both the post on X and the landing page for the new drop, though official renders are yet to be unveiled. How this green color will actually look on the phone is still a mystery.

advertisement

But we don’t have to wait long to get a peek. Google’s countdown is set to end on January 25, 2024, at approximately 12:01 AM PT. It’s not yet clear whether the Mint Pixel 8 will be available for immediate purchase or pre-order at this time, but we reasonably speculate that the pricing will remain consistent with the existing models; $699 for the Pixel 8 and $999 for the Pixel 8 Pro.

advertisement

Shop Pixel Watch 2 deals at Best Buy

This feels like a smart move by Google to refresh interest in the Pixel 8 series. And it’s not a totally original move, either. Apple often releases new colors for its iPhone series mid-cycle to get a bit of fresh excitement going and attract buyers who may be looking for something different. The Minty Fresh Pixel 8 simply follows this trend, offering a fresh option for those in search of a color that might grab the eye of those who’ve overlooked Google’s phones this time around.

Newsletter Signup

About Robby Payne

As the founder of Chrome Unboxed, Robby has been reviewing Chromebooks for over a decade. His passion for ChromeOS and the devices it runs on drives his relentless pursuit to find the best Chromebooks, best services, and best tips for those looking to adopt ChromeOS and those who've already made the switch.

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *