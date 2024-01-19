A new Minty Fresh Pixel 8 is set to arrive next week

The Pixel 8 series, already quite popular among the Android smartphone crowd, is getting what looks to be a fresh, new paint job for the early parts of 2024. Right on the heels of the latest news out of Samsung with the Galaxy S24 launch event, Google has a bit of a surprise for Pixel fans in a Minty Fresh Pixel 8 release that it is announcing with a bit of binary and a bit of flare.

New Year, Fresh Drop

The Pixel 8 series originally arrived in five colors: Obsidian, Hazel, Bay, Rose, and Porcelain. The upcoming Minty Fresh colorway looks to add a clean and refreshing twist to the existing collection. It clearly looks to be a light green from both the post on X and the landing page for the new drop, though official renders are yet to be unveiled. How this green color will actually look on the phone is still a mystery.

01000110 01110010 01100101 01110011 01101000 00100000 01111001 01100101 01100001 01110010 00101100 00100000 01100110 01110010 01100101 01110011 01101000 00100000 01100100 01110010 01101111 01110000 00101110 00100000 https://t.co/1nhhiCtNCe pic.twitter.com/CyOeJ9Czvd — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) January 19, 2024

But we don’t have to wait long to get a peek. Google’s countdown is set to end on January 25, 2024, at approximately 12:01 AM PT. It’s not yet clear whether the Mint Pixel 8 will be available for immediate purchase or pre-order at this time, but we reasonably speculate that the pricing will remain consistent with the existing models; $699 for the Pixel 8 and $999 for the Pixel 8 Pro.

This feels like a smart move by Google to refresh interest in the Pixel 8 series. And it’s not a totally original move, either. Apple often releases new colors for its iPhone series mid-cycle to get a bit of fresh excitement going and attract buyers who may be looking for something different. The Minty Fresh Pixel 8 simply follows this trend, offering a fresh option for those in search of a color that might grab the eye of those who’ve overlooked Google’s phones this time around.

