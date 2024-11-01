7 questions with the head of Google Chrome, Parisa Tabriz

While up in NYC for the Chrome Summit, I had the unique opportunity to sit down with Parisa Tabriz, Google’s Vice President and General Manager for Chrome. You might know her as the “Security Princess” (more on that later), but Parisa got started at Google as a hacker intern and now leads the entire Chrome team, so yeah, she’s kind of a big deal.

As the head of Chrome, Parisa’s official duties include overseeing the development and evolution of Chrome across ChromeOS, Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, and iOS. Her responsibilities encompass not only product innovation but also the critical task of safeguarding the data and privacy of billions of Chrome users worldwide.

While the Summit and some of the Chrome features released there were enterprise-focused, our conversation has plenty of takeaways for everyday Chrome users like you and me. I think there is something in here for everyone, especially since so many of us get our work done in the browser now.



To keep things interesting, we decided to snag some donuts from the event and try out a few during the discussion! It was a lot of fun and I hope that you enjoy it. Parisa doesn’t do a lot of interviews, so I am incredibly grateful that she took some time to sit down with us. And make sure to stick around till the end for the story behind Parisa’s “Security Princess” title. It’s a good one!