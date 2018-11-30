$699 Pixelbook Is Back At Amazon

Update: As of 11:00 AM EST, this deal appears to be over. Hope you snagged one.

Black Friday is now just a memory and Cyber Week deals are winding down. Over at the Google Store, things are back to normal and as with most retailers, the Pixelbook has returned to its original $999 price point.

Amazon, however, is betting on the hopes that some were still planning on snagging Google’s Chromebook at a discount. At the moment, Amazon has knocked the price of the base Pixelbook back down to $699. If you’re looking to pick up the Core i7 model, it has been reduced by $322 down to $1327.

I’m not seeing the Pixelbook under Amazon’s Cyber Week sales so my guess is that they are just trying to capture some last minute shoppers with the extended savings. Regardless the reason, you still have time to save big on the Pixelbook but I would act fast on this one. I don’t suspect we’ll see this price much longer.

$300 Off Pixelbook On Amazon