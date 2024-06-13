5 ways to improve your corporate Chromebook experience

Chromebooks are great fleet devices thanks to their budget-friendly price, streamlined management, and top-notch security features. With hundreds of customizable policies available in the Google Admin Console, IT administrators have the power to tailor the Chromebook experience to perfectly fit their organization’s needs.

For nearly a decade I have helped hundreds of schools deploy Chromebooks to both staff and students. Here are five simple policies I frequently recommend to boost productivity, enhance usability, and create a more personalized environment.

1. Speed up logins with PIN Unlock

This policy allows users to set a device-specific PIN (4-8 digits) to unlock their Chromebook. I have this set up for all of my Chromebooks and it is such a time saver!

When PIN unlock is enabled, users will be asked if they want to set up a PIN number when they first sign in to a new Chromebook. You can also change and update your PIN number in the device settings menu. If a user forgets their pin they can still use their normal Google account password to unlock the device.

Admin Console Path: Devices > Chrome > Settings > User & Browser > Security

2. Empower Users with Accessibility Quick Settings

Chromebooks have really good accessibility tools, but the accessibility menu is disabled by default. Enabling the quick-settings menu from the admin console makes it easier to find and enable specific accessibility features without the need to visit the settings page.

Providing easy access to accessibility tools (like dictation, magnifiers, or high contrast modes) fosters inclusivity and ensures all employees can use their Chromebooks effectively. It demonstrates your company’s commitment to accessibility, accommodates diverse needs, and creates a more positive user experience for everyone.

Admin Console Path: Devices > Chrome > User & Browser > Accessibility

3. Create a Personalized Intranet Homepage

You can set your intranet or employee resource page as the new tab page or homepage from the admin console. I do this for the schools that I support for both staff and students. You can view some examples here. Staff love having quick access to important resources, announcements, and frequently visited pages. I use Google Sites for most of my home pages, but you can use any web service.

You can configure your intranet as the “new tab page” which appears any time you create a new tab. A les-aggressive option is to map the browser “home” button to your intranet site.

4. Bookmark Essential Company Resources

If a custom home page is too much, consider deploying a bookmark folder with frequently used company websites, internal documents, and tools. Need that expense report template? It’s in the bookmark folder!

Admin Console Path: Devices > Chrome > User & Browser > Managed Bookmarks

5. Streamline Network and Printer Management

The Google Admin console supports printer and wifi management for ChromeOS devices. You can prioritize network connections and ensure that employees have access to the right printers based on their role, location, or the device they are using.

There are a variety of ways to manage printers including third party services like MobilityPrint from PaperCut (free) or by enrolling printers directly into the admin console.

Admin Console path: Devices > Chrome> Printers

Simplify corporate tech with ChromeOS!

For more than a decade schools have been managing Chromebook fleets of all sizes. I work with districts who manage thousands of devices efficiently with limited resources. It’s time for businesses and corporations to discover the simplicity and efficiency of ChromeOS! Your employees will benefit from a more personalized, efficient, and accessible experience, which translates to increased productivity and overall satisfaction. It’s a win-win for everyone!