4 new features coming to Chrome for iPhone and iPad users

The Chrome team at Google does a very solid job of keeping the browser on parity across all the platforms on which it lives. As with most software, Chrome does vary a bit from OS to OS but most features usually make it to all platforms sooner or later. Often, Chrome on Android will get new features before its iOS counterpart. That’s not always the case but it does make sense considering the fact that Google owns the Android operating system and has a little more flexibility when introducing updates and new features.

Today, Google has announced four features that will be headed to iOS in the coming weeks and months that will give iPhone and iPad users access to some of the best tools that Chrome has to offer. Here’s a quick rundown on what’s new in these upcoming updates to Chrome on iOS.

Map addresses

If you are an Android user, there’s a good chance that you’ve clicked on an address on a website and opened that address directly in Google Maps. iOS users have not had that luxury. Instead, you would have to copy that address, open your map application of choice and then, search the address from there. Chrome will now use AI to detect addresses on web pages and when you click one, you’ll be prompted to view it in a mini Google Maps directly in Chrome.

Improved translation

Chrome already does a great job of detecting different languages on a page and translating or offering to translate to your native language. Now, Google is leveraging AI to better detect different languages on websites and suggest translations. iOS will now let you select specific portions of text on a page and using Google Translate to give you a translation right inside Chrome.

Google Lens Camera

Google lens makes searching images on the web a breeze. iOS users can already long-press images and find matching or related content directly in the browser. In a few months, iPhone and iPad users will gain the ability to take a photo directly from Chrome and use Google Lens to search for it. You’ll also be able to open and search images from your camera roll. When the update rolls out, you will see a camera icon right in Chrome’s URL bars.

Creating Calendar Events upgraded

iOS users now have the ability to create a Google Calendar event directly from Chrome when the browser detects a date on the page. No switching, no pasting. Simply long-press a date on the page and the Google Calendar option will pop up. Chrome will automatically populate the event for you in Calendar and you can go on about your business.

While these may seem like minor updates, they each serve a very distinct purpose they all certainly improve the overall user experience of Chrome on iOS. Increased productivity and less time switching between apps is always a welcome addition to any ecosystem. Keep an eye out for these new features as they roll out in the coming weeks. Read the full story on The Keyword.