Google rolls out new 2.14 Pixel Buds Pro firmware update

Addresses "general bug fixes and improvements"

Google rolls out new 2.14 Pixel Buds Pro firmware update

Google has announced via a support community post that they are slowly rolling out the latest firmware update for the Pixel Buds Pro. This is firmware version 2.14 and will continue rolling out over the next week or so.

It is unclear what this update covers, as the post only cited “general bug fixes and improvements.” However, it is not unusual that the Pixel Buds Pro would receive some general updates and fixes a few days or weeks into their launch.

The update process is the same as during the last rollout. To apply the update manually, go into your Pixel Buds Pro settings > More settings > Firmware update if you have a Pixel phone. On other Android devices, this option is available inside the Google Pixel Buds app. The update should take about 10 minutes and will prompt a restart of the earbuds.

Pixel Buds Pro 2.14 firmware update
Meanwhile, we are patiently waiting for the promised 5-band EQ that is still listed as “coming soon,” along with spatial audio with head tracking and volume balance. We are also waiting on a fix for the gaming lag that has plagued the Pixel Buds since their first generation, which we can hopefully get in time for the Pixel 7’s release.

Featured Photo by Mika Baumeister on Unsplash

