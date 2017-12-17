NewsUpcomingReviewsUnboxingTips & TricksAppsChromebooksChromecastGoogle AssistantDealsAbout

Chrome Unboxed - The Latest Chrome OS News

A Space for All Things Chrome

$100 Off The Pixelbook Plus A Free Gift!n (U.K. Too!!)

By 19 Comments

by Gabriel Brangers
Filed under:


Just got an email from our good friend George E. and the deal he shared is so good I had to drop what I was doing just to fill you in on it.

Holiday shopping may be wrapping up but for those of you still looking to score a great deal on an awesome Chromebook, Google’s Pixelbook has just been reduced $100! When George emailed me it was to alert me that the Core i5, 128GB model of the flagship device was listed on Amazon for $899.

That’s a heck of a deal!

Seeing that we haven’t found any major deals on the Pixelbook, this discount is huge. Then I remembered that Google was selling the Pixelbook and throwing in a Google Home for free. So, I headed over to the Google Store to see if that had changed.

Sure enough, Google has discounted the Pixelbook to $899 and they’re still including the free Google Home smart speaker. That’s a value of $1128 MSRP all for under nine hundred bucks. Also on sale is the 256GB model of the Pixelbook.

It looks like the discount was initiated by Google as a number of other online sellers are listing the discount as well.

Best Buy specifically has the discount and the free Google Home if you’d rather head to the store and grab yours.

Google’s other holiday deals run until the end of the year so I wouldn’t tarry as this will likely be gone soon. You can pick up the Pixelbook direct from the Google Store and get a free Google Home when you add it to your cart.

If a smart-speaker has no appeal to you, Amazon has the Pixelbook in stock and ready to ship. They are still running their $50 gift card promo as well so you can get the Pixelbook for $899 and a free $50 to shop on Amazon.

Order The Pixelbook On Amazon

Shop The Pixelbook At Google

*Update* This deal is good at the U.K. Google Store as well. £100 off the Pixelbook and a free Google Home. Check it out here.

Special thanks to George E. for the email! Merry Christmas.

  • james

    If only it was half the price…

    • otnte

      500 is still crazy for the web browser.

  • Selden Deemer

    Discounts like this so soon after release are often an indication that the original price was set too high. This is equivalent to bundling the stylus with the Pixelbook, which should have been done from launch.

    • Henry Pham

      I think you’re right. Just returned a Pixelbook to Amazon after numerous attempts to get the $50 gift card promotion. Thing is I don’t think I’m going to order another one even with the price drop because I hate to say the sharp edges really bothered me. It just wasn’t comfortable to hold. Also I’ve gotten used to a widescreen especially as I frequently remote desktop into my widescreen Windows machine. Went with the Asus Flip C302 from Best Buy instead. The Pixelbook just doesn’t seem worth the $500 premium.

  • johnkendrick

    Tempting, but still loving my SCBPro too much to take the plunge. Now, if Samsung beefs up the processor, includes 8gb ram and backlit keyboard on a Chromebook Pro refresh, at let’s say $799 or less, I’m ready to place my order . . . J

  • Ben Miller

    When will I learn. Never be an early adopter where Google is concerned. If I’d have been patient, I could have spent £100 less AND got a free Home Mini. What a slap in the face to the faithful.

    You never, ever see Apple discount like this. The moment you drop the price, you’re admitting you’re charging too much and still making a comfortable profit.

    I wonder if this means the Pixelbook is not selling very well (like we all knew it wouldn’t)?

    • ellett

      Ben, the free Home is not the Mini, it’s the original, so the deal is even better.

  • yowlingcat

    Well I just bought one and am really annoyed now – why can’t it be retrospective? I want my £100!

    • How long ago? If you used a credit card, is price protection one of its features?

      • yowlingcat

        no it was a debit card, I have nothing to go back on.

      • ellett

        I needed that dope slap! Citibank Price Rewind initiated. Thanks.

  • Robert Cotrone

    Any hints on when the i7 version will be released?

  • ellett

    B&H has the same discount + free Home, and outside of NY & NJ there is no tax, saving you an additional sum depending on where you live.

    • Good call!

    • Kevin RC

      the i7 model doesn’t charge you until it ships right? do they send the google home early?

      • ellett

        My Pixelbook and Home came in the same box. I imagine it would work the same for the i7 since one package is significantly less expensive to ship than two.

  • m ross

    Need a 10 mm reduction on those bezels

  • Michael

    You know the actual chromebook pro screen resolution is about 1200×800 much below the advertised 2400×1600
    Can anyone confirm this is not the case with the pixelbook?