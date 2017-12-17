$100 Off The Pixelbook Plus A Free Gift!n (U.K. Too!!)



Just got an email from our good friend George E. and the deal he shared is so good I had to drop what I was doing just to fill you in on it.

Holiday shopping may be wrapping up but for those of you still looking to score a great deal on an awesome Chromebook, Google’s Pixelbook has just been reduced $100! When George emailed me it was to alert me that the Core i5, 128GB model of the flagship device was listed on Amazon for $899.

That’s a heck of a deal!

Seeing that we haven’t found any major deals on the Pixelbook, this discount is huge. Then I remembered that Google was selling the Pixelbook and throwing in a Google Home for free. So, I headed over to the Google Store to see if that had changed.

Sure enough, Google has discounted the Pixelbook to $899 and they’re still including the free Google Home smart speaker. That’s a value of $1128 MSRP all for under nine hundred bucks. Also on sale is the 256GB model of the Pixelbook.

It looks like the discount was initiated by Google as a number of other online sellers are listing the discount as well.

Best Buy specifically has the discount and the free Google Home if you’d rather head to the store and grab yours.

Google’s other holiday deals run until the end of the year so I wouldn’t tarry as this will likely be gone soon. You can pick up the Pixelbook direct from the Google Store and get a free Google Home when you add it to your cart.

If a smart-speaker has no appeal to you, Amazon has the Pixelbook in stock and ready to ship. They are still running their $50 gift card promo as well so you can get the Pixelbook for $899 and a free $50 to shop on Amazon.

Order The Pixelbook On Amazon

Shop The Pixelbook At Google

*Update* This deal is good at the U.K. Google Store as well. £100 off the Pixelbook and a free Google Home. Check it out here.

Special thanks to George E. for the email! Merry Christmas.