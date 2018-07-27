$100 Off A Samsung Chromebook Plus

Samsung is dropping deals on Chromebooks left and right. Earlier this week, they announced a $200 discount on any Chromebook with the purchase of their flagship Galaxy S9 and S9+.

Now through Saturday, you can get the original Samsung Chromebook Plus for $399. That’s not a huge price cut from the going rate of $430-ish that the Plus has been listed for on Amazon but it does add a little more value to an already great device.

To clarify because we have had readers ask, the original Samsung Plus or v1 as it is now called is powered by the OP1 RockChip processor and has the same 3:2 high-res display as the Samsung Pro and Pixelbook.

The Samsung Chromebook Plux v2 has an Intel processor and a slightly lesser display that is also a 16:10 ratio. You can learn more about that model here.

The original Samsung Chromebook Plus is popular among a wide variety of users and is still a formidable device for daily use for many applications.

You can grab yours from Samsung at the link below. FYI: this deal does not combine with the $200 Galaxy discount.

$100 off the Samung Chromebook Plus