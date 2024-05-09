Welcome to Chrome Unboxed Plus

Thanks for joining Chrome Unboxed Plus! We’re thrilled to have you join us in our shared passion for all things ChromeOS.

In general, Discord will serve as the main hub of communication for everything we are doing. The website is where you can update your account information, like updating your credit card or changing your membership tier. For everything else, however, you’ll find it in Discord.

Don’t ever hesitate to reach out to Robby and Joe on Discord or send us an email with any questions or concerns. We genuinely appreciate your support and it’s because of people like you that Chrome Unboxed continues to grow and produce content. We love what we do and we’re glad you have chosen to join us on the journey.