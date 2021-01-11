You can get the AMD Ryzen 5 Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook and save $170

Lenovo’s AMD-powered ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook is officially on the market and available in a number of configurations that range from the entry-level Athlon Gold to the beefy Ryzen 7 3700C. Acer just debuted their first Ryzen-powered Chromebook at the virtual 2021 CES event and we know that the starting price is going to be $479 for the base model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage but the more-powerful configurations have yet to receive an official price tag. While I’m hoping that Acer will keep the top-tier version close to $1,000, I’m not holding my breath.

For those wanting to get their hands on a Ryzen-powered Chromebook with as many bells and whistles as you can get, Lenovo is the way to go. That said, be prepared to fork over some premium cash to get this premium Chromebook. The two models on offer over at Lenovo.com are the Ryzen 3 and the Ryzen 5. I can’t recommend anyone purchase the lesser model as it retails for $999 and only comes with 4GB of RAM and doesn’t have a fingerprint sensor. That’s a pretty hefty price for a Chromebook that isn’t likely to perform any better than many sub-$500 devices. However, the Ryzen 5 model has features comparable to the Acer Chromebook Spin 514 that we have in the house and a few extras to boot.

This particular model features a fingerprint sensor, garaged USI stylus, 300 nit display, Wi-Fi 6, and more. It retails for $1,179 which may feel a bit pricey but this combination of internals packs a serious punch and the C13 Yoga Chromebook offers some of the best options that Chrome OS has to offer. Thankfully, we’ve got a way for you to grab this new Chromebook and knock $170 off of the price. First, here’s a rundown of the key specs.

Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook

Processor: AMD® Ryzen™ 5 3500C Processor (2.10 GHz, up to 3.70 GHz Max Boost, 4 Cores, 8 Threads, 4 MB Cache)

Operating System: Chrome OS

Display Type: 13.3″ FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS, anti-glare, touchscreen, 300 nits

Memory: 8 GB DDR4 2400MHz (Soldered)

Hard Drive: 128 GB PCIe SSD

Warranty: 1 year Depot or Carry-in

AC Adapter: 65W

Graphics: Integrated AMD Radeon™ Graphics

Camera: 720p HD & 5 MP World Facing

Pen: Lenovo USI Pen

Fingerprint Reader: Fingerprint Reader

Keyboard: Backlit – US English

Wireless: Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX200 802.11AX (2 x 2) & Bluetooth® 5.0

You can knock 5% off of the C13 Yoga Chromebook when you check out using the promo code “extrafive” and thanks to Rakuten’s one-day promotion, you can score an extra 10% cashback on any purchases at Lenovo.com. That brings your total savings to just shy of $171 and that’s an impressive discount on a very well-equipped Chromebook that just hit the market. If you’re new to Rakuten, you can sign up with our link below and you’ll grab an additional $20 on your Big Fat Check as soon as you make an eligible purchase. That essentially gets you the C13 for just under a $1,000. Not too shabby.

