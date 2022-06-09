Why we need a Chromecast Ultra with Google TV

When Google debuted the Chromecast with Google TV back in the fall of 2020, they changed the fundamental way users expect to interact with a Chromecast. Sure, the HDMI dongle still does all the standard casting tricks we’ve been used to for years at this point, but Google added a full UI and finally introduced a controller to the mix. With products like the Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Roku all doing well with this setup, it was high time for Google to shift the focus from simple casting to a more robust user experience.

For the most part, Google completely pulled off the transition, introducing the Chromecast with Google TV to the masses at a palatable price of $49. The device looked great, had an intuitive and smart interface, and came with a simplified, useful controller to navigate and summon the Google Assistant. As a formerly Chromecast-only die hard myself, It’s changed the way I use my television on a daily basis without completely upending what I expect from a Chromecast device. Though Stadia arrived far too late on it, everything else with the new Chromecast basically went off without a hitch.

Resource limitations being reached

For a generally streaming-only device, no one expected the new Chromecast to arrive with massive internal specs. A decent processor, enough RAM and usable storage amounts were enough to get by at first. But after a few months, the small leftovers from all the different streaming apps started piling up and all of the sudden, users were running out of storage left and right. There were ways to mitigate the issue and I’ve been in pretty good shape over the past few months, but I make sure to keep my installed apps in-check these days.

And, honestly, I don’t feel like that should be a concern. I get it: the $49 Chromecast with Google TV shouldn’t be used as a gaming device or a streamer I expect to download a ton of movies to. I don’t attempt those things and I don’t think most users do, either. But with the growing number of streaming services expanding by the day, it is a bit silly to think that most users won’t have over a dozen apps installed at any given time.

Between paid subscriptions and free offers, I have YouTube, YouTube TV, Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Videos, Peacock, Paramount+, Stadia, and GeForce NOW all installed on my Chromecast right now. I’d imagine I’m far from alone in that setup, and though that’s a lot of apps for streaming content, I’m coming to grips with the fact that this is the way things are distributed now. And I shouldn’t have to worry about running out of storage when all the apps I’m using don’t store media for offline use.

But I still have to keep an eye on things, and that just seems really silly. The current Chromecast comes with a ridiculous 8GB of storage, and as cheap as doubling that capacity would be, I am at a loss for a reason why there’s no Google-made option for a higher storage tier. There’s been talk of an even cheaper, 1080p-only Chromecast in the works, but the arrival of that device would be completely confounding without the addition of a higher-spec model to go with it.

How about a new Chromecast Ultra with Google TV

At the end of the day, low prices help these devices sell in bulk, but there are always going to be those that want a bit more from their hardware. Why not take a page out of the original Chromecast/Chromecast Ultra book and create a line of streaming devices. Perhaps we get a Chromecast Lite, Chromecast, and Chromecast Ultra. The Ultra could push closer to $100 and deliver far more storage, processing power, and maybe even the ability to play some games, too. It would be more Apple TV than Fire Stick, but Google could have a solution for all users with a lineup like this.

Am I saying this will happen? I’m not sure, but I absolutely hope it does. I love what Google’s done with the change in the Chromecast lineup, and two years removed from the original, I think it is definitely time to upgrade it. I’d love to see the small bits of lag and the worry about resources completely disappear, and I’d love to see Google commit to upgrading a device I think they did quite well on the first time around. While a cheaper model might sell a bit better, the longevity of the Google TV platform would be well served by a version that makes it shine a bit brighter, too.