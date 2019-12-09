This Google Assistant smart display bundle is nearly $200 off but the deal ends today

Lenovo continues to drop new Green Monday deals each hour as the day passes and the latest promotion will score you a smart display bundle that’s valued at over $300 but you’ll only pay $139.99 and the best part is that one of the displays is my personal favorite, the Lenovo Smart Clock.

The deal includes the tiny Lenovo Smart Clock that’s perfect for the bedside and the massive, 10″ Lenovo Smart Display that will serve you well in any room of the house or even around the office. Both devices are powered by the Google Assistant and offer control for all of your Google Home connected devices. The 10″ smart display normally costs $249 which makes this probably one of the best smart display deals we’ve seen this holiday shopping season.

We have the 10″ Lenovo here at the office and it looks and sounds great. As a Google Assistant Smart Display, it’s a great device, I personally just don’t care for the aesthetics. However, that’s just me. For many, it may be the perfect fit for the home and I can definitely recommend it based solely on its capability and functionality. The Smart Clock, as some of you already know, if hands-down my favorite smart display. It loses some of the features you’d find in most of the larger displays. There isn’t a camera and you can cast a video to it but honestly, I don’t want a camera on my nightstand and who wants to watch videos on a display that small. When you look at what it was designed to do, it is an awesome device and a great value when you consider it has been going for $40-$50 during Cyber Week.

Anyway, the deal is live for the next few hours or until they run out. When you check out, it’s likely you’ll get some weird coupon code error when you add the bundle to your cart. No worries. Simply add the promo code “BFSMARTBUN” to the coupon field and click apply. Your price should update to $139.99 and you’re on your way to getting some seriously awesome smart home gear at a dirt-cheap price.

Lenovo 10″ Smart Display/Clock Bundle