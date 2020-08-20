[Update: Google Store] The other 3 Pixel Bud colors are now available and shipping

Well, we presumed it would happen very soon and now, it looks like the day has arrived. August 20th was the date set for Google to start shipping the budget-friendly Pixel 4a and many in the tech world postulated that the folks in Mountain View would quietly release the three long-overdue color variations of the Pixel Buds. We have seen some listings for the Almost Black Pixel Buds pop up here and there and some shoppers were lucky enough to have their orders fulfilled. Sadly, most of those listings were pulled and Google clearly hasn’t made the launch official based on the “waiting list” that’s still present in the Google Store.

That status has not changed in the Google Store but 9to5Google reported earlier today that Best Buy temporarily listed the Almost Black, Oh So Orange and Quite Mint just after midnight only to have them quickly labeled as “Sold Out.” After poking around various Google authorized reseller, I headed back to Best Buy to find that all four colors are once again available and the listing says you can have them as soon as tomorrow if you want to pay for next-day shipping. Like the Clearly White version, the other three colors will run you $179.99. I would guess that Google will have their listing updated some time today and you’ll be able to grab them directly from the Google Store. For now, you can pick them up from Best Buy at the link below.

Update #2

In the brief time it took me to write and share this, the Almost Black and Oh So Orange have already sold out. If those were on your list, I would just keep an eye on Best Buy and the Google Store. My guess is the lack of an official announcement from Google has resulted in some crossed wires in Best Buy’s inventory system and they’ll be available again soon.

As we expected, the Google Store has officially launched the three remaining colors of the Pixel Buds along with a blog post detailing some new features and updates. All four colors are also back in stock at Best Buy.

Google Pixel Buds at Best Buy