The Intel Evo-certified Acer Chromebook Spin 713 is officially available

Acer recently unveiled the latest iteration of the popular Chromebook Spin 713 and needless to say, it’s making all the right moves. The new 13.5″ convertible is the first-ever Intel Evo-certified Chrome OS device on the market and it comes rocking a powerful 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake CPU. When announced, we were under the impression that the new Spin 713 would be available at Best Buy immediately following the press event but that wasn’t the case. The listing did go live on Best Buy’s website but remained as “Coming Soon” – until today.

The wait wasn’t too unbearable, I suppose but I am sure that there are many chomping at the bit to get their hands on the follow-up to our 2020 Chromebook of the Year. Well, now you can. For $699, you can buy the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 and get your hands on one of the most powerful Chromebooks on the market. This model comes rocking the 11th Gen Intel Core i5 with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of NVMe storage. It’s also equipped with two Thunderbolt 4 ports for fast data transfer, power delivery, and Display Port functionality. One thing to note, this Chromebook DOES NOT have an in-built fingerprint sensor despite the stock photos on Best Buy showing one.

Anyway, this will definitely be in contention for best Chromebook of 2021 but I have a feeling that there will be a little more competition in the space this go around. If you’ve been waiting to pick up the new Acer Chromebook Spin 713, you wait is over. Grab one from Best Buy at the link below and keep an eye out for Robby’s full review coming soon to a YouTube Channel near you.

11th Gen Tiger Lake Acer Chromebook Spin 713