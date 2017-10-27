NewsUpcomingReviewsUnboxingTips & TricksAppsChromebooksChromecastGoogle AssistantAbout

The Chrome Cast: The Chrome Unboxed Podcast, Episode 2

3 Comments

mm by Robby Payne
Filed under:

For our latest podcast, we recorded a YouTube Live session at our home office. In this episode, we talk the biggest news in the Chromebook and Assistant space, including:

  • Google Home Mini
  • Pixelbook
  • CES 2018
  • Upcoming high-powered hardware from Samsung & ASUS

The podcast is live on iTunes, Stitcher and Google Play Music, so find us there with a quick search for Chrome Unboxed. You can also, of course, just add our feed straight to your podcast catcher of choice: https://chromeunboxed.com/podcast/feed/

Enjoy!

The Chrome Cast – Episode 2

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

  • Joao H. Priesnitz

    Please.. Can you put this podcast on the app “TuneIn” too?
    The “this week in google” and “android central” are there.. It’s a very good app also..
    Thks,
    Joao

    • Gabriel Brangers

      I’m looking at it now. Will let you know when it is approved.

      • Joao H. Priesnitz

        thks Gabriel.. will be very nice that..
        (btw, I really would like talk with you in private ab a idea.. How can i?)