The Chrome Cast: The Chrome Unboxed Podcast, Episode 2

For our latest podcast, we recorded a YouTube Live session at our home office. In this episode, we talk the biggest news in the Chromebook and Assistant space, including:

Google Home Mini

Pixelbook

CES 2018

Upcoming high-powered hardware from Samsung & ASUS

The podcast is live on iTunes, Stitcher and Google Play Music, so find us there with a quick search for Chrome Unboxed. You can also, of course, just add our feed straight to your podcast catcher of choice: https://chromeunboxed.com/podcast/feed/

Enjoy!

The Chrome Cast – Episode 2