The Chrome Cast 57: Lenovo’s new Chromebook Duet is going to be a big deal

This week on The Chrome Cast, our discussion largely circles around the imminent arrival of everyone’s favorite Chrome OS tablet: the Lenovo Chromebook Duet. With signs pointing towards a release in the next few weeks, we’re increasingly excited by what seems more and more likely to be a game-changing device. From the sheer portability factor to it’s on-the-go productivity, we really think this tablet will introduce many new usability scenarios to the Chrome OS scene that we’ve simply not had before.

We also talk a bit about Google’s messy messaging situation and the recent un-branding of the G Suite Hangouts Meet and Hangouts Chat. With the removal of Hangouts from the equation, it seems likely the consumer-facing version of the aging messenger is on its final legs. Finally, we also discuss the arrival of PWA installs on Chromebooks via the Google Play Store and what makes this new app type both highly unique and extremely flexible.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet on Chrome Shop

Notable Links