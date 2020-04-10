The Chrome Cast 56: The new wave of Chromebooks is here and we have some thoughts

This week on The Chrome Cast, our conversation largely revolves around the new generation of Chromebooks that arrived in the past couple weeks in the form of the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook and the ASUS Chromebook Flip C436. Between the review of the ASUS and the unboxing on the Samsung, there’s a lot to talk about as this new wave of devices has finally started arriving. While there are clearly more of these Chromebooks coming, the first two to arrive are worth a ton of our time.

We also talk a bit about the timely release, pause, and re-release of Chrome OS 81 for all Chromebooks and the big news that the Chrome Unboxed YouTube channel finally hit 100,000 subscribers this week as well. It’s been a pretty exciting, crazy and busy week across the board, so we hope you enjoy the episode.

Notable Links

