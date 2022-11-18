The Chrome Cast 201: Framework Laptop Chromebook arrives, Pixel Fold leaks emerge

For this week’s episode of The Chrome Cast, we stick to three pretty big topics of the week: the emergence of the Pixel Fold, the arrival of the Framework Laptop Chromebook Edition, and some additional details about the Pixel 7a that make it very interesting as a mid-range contender to the flagship Pixel 7. It’s a packed show and there’s great excitement surrounding all these upcoming and freshly-arriving devices, so we hope you enjoy the conversation!

