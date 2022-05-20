The Chrome Cast 169: New Chromebooks announced from Acer and Lenovo

This week on The Chrome Cast, we’re diving into all the new ChromeOS hardware that was debuted this week. With a new, high-end competitor from Acer in the Spin 714, it is starting to feel like the race for best Chromebook of 2022 is just getting started. Acer additionally launched an education-focused 10-inch tablet with the Snapdragon 7c Gen 2, while Lenovo debuted the latest in a long line of ThinkPad Chromebooks with the new ThinkPad C14.

We also take a few moments to talk about a handful of updates for the Pixel Buds Pro and Pixel 6a that have surfaced since Google I/O. With a decent launch availability across 13 countries and the news that the Pixel 6a will have a different fingerprint scanner than the Pixel 6, there are some interesting tidbits that have come to light since the announcement, making us that much more excited for both of their arrivals in July.

Sponsored by VIZOR – Chromebook 1:1 Management Software for Schools. CLICK HERE to schedule a no-obligation demo of VIZOR for up to 20% off your first year.

This episode is also brought to you by NordVPN. CLICK HERE to try it out and get 2 years for $3.29 per month.

Links