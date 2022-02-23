Your 5 Stadia Pro games for March include Adam Wolfe, Darksiders Genesis, and more

Stadia Pro subscribers are receiving five free games for the month of March, and while there are some odd choices like Race with Ryan Road Trip Deluxe, which has pretty terrible reviews, there are some real gems like Darksider’s Genesis.

The title I’m most excited to try is Adam Wolfe, but that’s because I’m into mystery games and puzzles. You may instead be partial to the gritty survival horror game, Darkwood. I’m personally not a fan of being chased by the undead, but that’s just my preference.

One break-out hit that most people I’ve spoken with are excited to try is Dawn of Monsters, a kaiju-style battler in the same vein as what I recall Rampage to be. Whatever your taste, I hope that you enjoy as we cover each one below. Stay tuned later today to hear more about how and when you can play Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for free this week. Happy gaming!

Adam Wolfe

Step into the shoes of Adam Wolfe, investigator of the supernatural. Driven by your sister’s mysterious disappearance, you’ll take to the brooding streets of San Francisco, where crime and paranormal occurrences intertwine in dark corners. Solving one mystery after another, you’ll unravel a larger conspiracy that could lead you to your missing sibling. However, one wrong turn and you could end up in an even darker abyss. Embody Detective Wolfe when Adam Wolfe comes direct to Stadia Pro on March 1.

Darksiders Genesis

Take control of Strife, who is called upon to save mankind from destruction at the hands of Lucifer in the hack-and-slash RPG Darksiders Genesis.

Dawn of the Monsters

Mysterious creatures known as Nephilim have invaded Earth, and the only thing that can stop them is DAWN (the Defense Alliance Worldwide Network). Consider yourself the last line of defense as you play as four hulking behemoths – Megadon, Aegis Prime, Tempest Galahad, and Ganira – and destroy global cities based on real-world locations.

Darkwood

Prefer to put your outdoor skills to the test? Step into the world of Darkwood, the survive-at-all-costs horror thriller that pins you against a myriad of dark surprises in an eerie Eastern European forest.

Race with Ryan Road Trip Deluxe