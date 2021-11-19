Free Premiere Edition bundle if you buy a game for $29.99 or more for Stadia’s 2nd birthday

Happy second birthday, Google Stadia! Since its launch in 2019, Stadia has seen its ups and downs and has gone through quite a bit of transformation. It’s added many features, and although they didn’t release right when the platform was brought online, Google has done good by gamers and implemented them in a very polished state. This contradicts its approach to other services and has been a refreshing change of pace.

To celebrate this occasion, the company is running several promotions! First, you can pick up a Stadia Premiere Edition bundle for just $22.22 USD with no strings attached while supplies last if you live in the following countries. It’s normally $79.99 USD, so this special pricing is pretty wild. I mean, sure, Google basically tosses them at people for free pretty regularly, but why pass up a game controller and a Chromecast Ultra that can get you into cloud gaming at such a great discount?

Austria

Belgium

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

Ireland

Italy

Netherlands

Norway

Sweden

Switzerland

United Kingdom

United States

Additionally, a better deal just dropped shortly after the first, and you can take advantage of it so long as you live in the United States. Stadia is giving away a free Stadia Premiere Edition bundle if you purchase any title priced at $29.99 USD or more, and yes, that includes games priced this way before the big sale began! Obviously, most of the folks listed above can’t access this offer, and that’s kind of strange that Google would single out the states for a better deal, but I thought I would at least mention it here.

Lastly, a bunch of games on the Stadia store are on sale right now to commemorate the birthday party, and you can pick up titles like Cyberpunk 2077 for just $29.99 instead of its $59.99 price, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for just $23.99 instead of $59.99 if you’re a Pro subscriber. These are just two of the more notable examples, but you’ll want to browse for yourself to see all of the awesome deals!

If you purchase anything from the sale or pick up a free or discounted Premiere Edition bundle, let us know what you think in the comments. One of my favorite deals is Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration for just $4.99 USD instead of its normal $29.99 USD. I already own this game, but to see it at such a low price for cloud gaming is exciting for those who have never played the series. Stay tuned as we’ll cover any other deals that Stadia drops for its celebration, and happy gaming!