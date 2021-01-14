[U: Available] Sweet, coins! Scott Pilgrim vs. The World returns to the face of the earth thanks to Ubisoft

Update: Now available. You can buy Scott Pilgrim vs. The World using the button at the bottom of this article. It costs $14.99 USD or €14.99. Go fight those evil exes!

In 2014, the world saw an example of the implications which all-digital games could have. After being delisted from the Xbox and Playstation stores for expired licenses, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, being a digital-only release, disappeared from the face of the earth entirely. This became the perfect storm for putting videogame historians and archivists in an uproar and for good reason. While such a conversation surrounding the historical archival and preservation of videogame history certainly needs to be had, today’s post is about the game’s revival! During Ubisoft’s latest Forward – their Nintendo direct style showcase – the company showed off a trailer for the Complete Edition of the game which will launch for Stadia during this holiday season!

For those unfamiliar with the Scott Pilgrim universe, it started as a graphic novel series before becoming a movie and then a video game. It centers on, you guessed it, Scott Pilgrim who must defeat his new girlfriend’s seven evil exes in order to win her heart. Each evil ex has their own comic style superpowers or quirks and the funny bit is that while trying to win Ramona Flower’s affections, he is not told about how dangerous the exes are and is thrust down a dangerous path he never anticipated. The game based on the movie follows a classic retro-style beat ’em up formula and has several nostalgic chiptune sounds and pixelated visuals. It’s a truly satisfying game, even for those who haven’t seen the movie.

After its release, the game amassed a cult following. Its retro style gameplay and aesthetic and its raving movie fan base (myself included) seemingly ensured its success. This made it all the more bewildering when it was yanked from digital storefronts years ago. While some gamers found ways around this by retrieving game codes from Gamestop and such, access to it on Ubisoft’s servers was eventually blocked off.

The Complete Edition of the game not only includes the original game in all of its glory but also its DLC packs at no additional cost. This includes everyone’s favorite Knives Chau and Wallace Wells as playable characters.

The creator of the Scott Pilgrim IP, Bryan Lee O’Malley revealed on Twitter last month that Ubisoft reached out to him to discuss the re-release of the game, which got everyone excited. Are you going to buy Scott Pilgrim vs. the World when it releases on Stadia closer to Christmas? Let us known in the comments section below!

PS. ubisoft has reached out to me — Bryan Lee O'Malley (@bryanleeomalley) August 13, 2020

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World on the Stadia Store